Aritzia (ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. Robert W. Baird set a C$20.00 price target on Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZ opened at C$17.19 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$242.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$235.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Aritzia will post 0.94999997270115 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.