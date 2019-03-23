Aritzia (ATZ) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ATZ. Robert W. Baird set a C$20.00 price target on Aritzia in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Monday, January 7th. CIBC lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$21.00 target price on shares of Aritzia in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aritzia from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.
ATZ opened at C$17.19 on Friday. Aritzia has a 1 year low of C$11.59 and a 1 year high of C$19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.09.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a design house and fashion retailer of women's apparel and accessories. The company designs and sells blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, denim, leggings, sweatshirts, bodysuits, puffers, jumpsuits, and intimates; and accessories, including hats, scarves, bags and pouches, socks and tights, belts, iPhone cases, and gloves.
