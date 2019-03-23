Arcosa Inc (ACA) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.15.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACA shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of Arcosa stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $29.04. The company had a trading volume of 385,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Arcosa has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $374.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.99%.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total value of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.