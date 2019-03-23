Arconic Inc (ARNC) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 85.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 546,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,187 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $9,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 14,623 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,343,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,564,000 after acquiring an additional 25,302 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Arconic during the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 46,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Arconic by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 55,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Arconic alerts:

In other Arconic news, CEO John C. Plant purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $635,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,601.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Plant purchased 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,960,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 28,282 shares in the company, valued at $528,024.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,250. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ARNC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research note on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Arconic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Arconic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.25 to $18.26 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arconic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.03.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $18.72 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $24.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.48.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Arconic had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Inc will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Arconic Inc (ARNC) Holdings Lifted by Gotham Asset Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/arconic-inc-arnc-holdings-lifted-by-gotham-asset-management-llc.html.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.