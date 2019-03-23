Arcimoto (FUV) PT Set at $10.00 by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital set a $10.00 price objective on Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FUV. ValuEngine upgraded Arcimoto from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Arcimoto from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th.

Get Arcimoto alerts:

Arcimoto stock opened at $5.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.46. Arcimoto has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Arcimoto stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ:FUV) by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,285 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned 0.25% of Arcimoto worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Arcimoto Company Profile

Arcimoto, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells three-wheeled electric vehicles. The company was formerly known as WTP Inc and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.