Archrock (AROC) Shares Down 7.9%

Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) shares were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.43 and last traded at $9.44. Approximately 924,639 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 963,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AROC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.15 million. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,868,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,815,000 after purchasing an additional 368,247 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,695,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,085,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,695,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,085,000 after purchasing an additional 331,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,137,987 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,955,000 after purchasing an additional 562,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,747,004 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after purchasing an additional 538,847 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

