Aptinyx (APTX) Trading 7.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.36. 632,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 402,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.
The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Aptinyx by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.
