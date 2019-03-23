Aptinyx (APTX) Trading 7.9% Higher on Earnings Beat

Aptinyx Inc (NASDAQ:APTX) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.36. 632,878 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 402,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aptinyx in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Swann lowered their target price on Aptinyx from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

In other news, Director Robert J. Hombach bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.53 per share, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ashish Khanna bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,050 shares of company stock valued at $198,284.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in Aptinyx by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Aptinyx by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Aptinyx (APTX) Trading 7.9% Higher on Earnings Beat” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/aptinyx-aptx-trading-7-9-higher-on-earnings-beat.html.

Aptinyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.