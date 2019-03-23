Apollon (XAP) Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. In the last week, Apollon has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market capitalization of $316,759.00 and approximately $365.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000447 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00007760 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Bitibu Coin (BTB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000649 BTC.

About Apollon

XAP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

