Antero Resources (AR) Downgraded to Hold at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering cut shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

AR has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Guggenheim set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.05.

AR stock opened at $8.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.98. Antero Resources has a one year low of $7.63 and a one year high of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Paul M. Rady purchased 12,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Antero Resources by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,000. Institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

