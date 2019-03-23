Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Ancora Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,023 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Compass Point set a $74.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.64.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $70.35 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $54.36 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.06). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 834,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,633,248.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 970,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock worth $7,855,704 in the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

