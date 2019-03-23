Ancora Advisors LLC Has $3.57 Million Stake in CSX Co. (CSX)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in CSX by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Scotiabank set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.45 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $72.51 on Friday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $53.53 and a one year high of $76.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. CSX had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

CSX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 16th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 9.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Ridge Lp Mantle sold 1,930,318 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $125,489,973.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,891.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

