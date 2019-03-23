Anaplan (PLAN) Trading Up 5.6%

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) shares were up 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $40.45. Approximately 507,365 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 509,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays cut Anaplan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Anaplan to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.44.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion and a PE ratio of -22.66.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $69.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.71 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Anaplan Inc will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 35.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in various lines of business, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

