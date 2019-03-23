Analyzing Wildhorse Resource Development (WRD) and Midstates Petroleum (MPO)

Wildhorse Resource Development (NYSE:WRD) and Midstates Petroleum (NYSE:MPO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Wildhorse Resource Development alerts:

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Midstates Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wildhorse Resource Development -11.80% 14.16% 5.28% Midstates Petroleum 23.24% 10.77% 8.87%

This table compares Wildhorse Resource Development and Midstates Petroleum’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wildhorse Resource Development $427.19 million 4.05 $49.88 million $0.43 39.47 Midstates Petroleum $208.64 million 1.02 $49.78 million N/A N/A

Wildhorse Resource Development has higher revenue and earnings than Midstates Petroleum.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Midstates Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Wildhorse Resource Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Midstates Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and Midstates Petroleum, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wildhorse Resource Development 0 2 5 0 2.71 Midstates Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wildhorse Resource Development presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 100.35%. Given Wildhorse Resource Development’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Wildhorse Resource Development is more favorable than Midstates Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

Wildhorse Resource Development has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Midstates Petroleum has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wildhorse Resource Development beats Midstates Petroleum on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wildhorse Resource Development Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid resources. The company primarily holds interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in East Texas and the overpressured Cotton Valley formation in North Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total leasehold position of approximately 387,091 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and 90,062 net acres in overpressured Cotton Valley formation, as well as 454.3 million barrels of oil equivalent of total proved reserves. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company Profile

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The company's operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2017, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 117,451 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 76,409 net acres in Texas and 16,198 net acres in Western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Receive News & Ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wildhorse Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.