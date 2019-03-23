Analyzing Vicinity Centres Re (CNRAF) & Brixmor Property Group (BRX)

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) and Vicinity Centres Re (OTCMKTS:CNRAF) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Vicinity Centres Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brixmor Property Group 29.67% 12.82% 4.24% Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Brixmor Property Group and Vicinity Centres Re, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brixmor Property Group 0 8 6 0 2.43 Vicinity Centres Re 0 1 1 0 2.50

Brixmor Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $18.39, indicating a potential upside of 2.45%. Given Brixmor Property Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Brixmor Property Group is more favorable than Vicinity Centres Re.

Dividends

Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Vicinity Centres Re does not pay a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 60.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Brixmor Property Group and Vicinity Centres Re’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brixmor Property Group $1.23 billion 4.34 $366.28 million $1.85 9.70 Vicinity Centres Re N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vicinity Centres Re.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Brixmor Property Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Vicinity Centres Re on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to more than 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

Vicinity Centres Re Company Profile

Vicinity Centres (Vicinity or the Group) is one of Australia's leading retail property groups with a fully integrated asset management platform and $26 billion in retail assets under management across 66 shopping centres, making it the second largest listed manager of Australian retail property. The Group has a Direct Portfolio with interests in 62 shopping centres (including the DFO Brisbane business) and manages 33 assets on behalf of Strategic Partners, 29 of which are co-owned by the Group. Vicinity is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code VCX' and has over 26,000 securityholders. Vicinity also has European medium term notes listed on the ASX under the code VCD'.

