Analyzing Trinity Industries (TRN) & NRC Group ASA (NNRRF)

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) and NRC Group ASA (OTCMKTS:NNRRF) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Trinity Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. NRC Group ASA does not pay a dividend. Trinity Industries pays out 65.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Trinity Industries has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

This table compares Trinity Industries and NRC Group ASA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trinity Industries $2.51 billion 1.11 $159.30 million $0.80 26.20 NRC Group ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Trinity Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NRC Group ASA.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Trinity Industries and NRC Group ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trinity Industries 1 1 6 0 2.63 NRC Group ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

Trinity Industries currently has a consensus price target of $28.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.95%. NRC Group ASA has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given NRC Group ASA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe NRC Group ASA is more favorable than Trinity Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Trinity Industries and NRC Group ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trinity Industries 4.63% 5.26% 2.43% NRC Group ASA N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.9% of Trinity Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Trinity Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Trinity Industries beats NRC Group ASA on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of 99,215 owned or leased railcars. This segment serves industrial shipper and railroad companies operating in agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The Rail Products Group segment provides freight and tank railcars for transporting various liquids, gases, and dry cargo; and offers railcar maintenance services. Its railcars include autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, open hopper, and tank cars. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of products in the agriculture, construction and metals, consumer products, energy, and refined products and chemicals markets. The All Other segment manufactures guardrail, crash cushions, and other highway barriers; and engages in the captive insurance, transportation, and other peripheral businesses. The company sells or leases products and services through its own sales personnel and independent sales representatives. Trinity Industries, Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About NRC Group ASA

NRC Group ASA engages in the infrastructure business in Norway and Sweden. The company provides rail, harbor, and road related infrastructure services, including groundwork, specialized track work, safety, electro, telecom, and signalling systems, as well as project management services. The company was formerly known as Blom ASA and changed its name to NRC Group ASA in May 2015. NRC Group ASA is headquartered in Lysaker, Norway.

