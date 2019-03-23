Analyzing Simon Property Group (SPG) and Alexander’s (ALX)

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) and Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander’s has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Simon Property Group and Alexander’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simon Property Group 0 6 8 0 2.57 Alexander’s 0 1 0 0 2.00

Simon Property Group currently has a consensus price target of $194.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.52%. Alexander’s has a consensus price target of $410.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Alexander’s’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alexander’s is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Simon Property Group and Alexander’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 9.70 $2.44 billion $12.13 14.64 Alexander’s $232.82 million 7.96 $32.84 million N/A N/A

Simon Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alexander’s.

Dividends

Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Alexander’s pays an annual dividend of $18.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Simon Property Group pays out 67.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.5% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Simon Property Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Simon Property Group and Alexander’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simon Property Group 43.11% 63.21% 7.89% Alexander’s 14.11% 20.59% 4.04%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Alexander’s on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.