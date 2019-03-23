Analyzing Qiwi (QIWI) & Regional Management (RM)

Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) and Regional Management (NYSE:RM) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Qiwi and Regional Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qiwi 11.52% 14.40% 6.75% Regional Management 11.52% 14.51% 4.33%

Qiwi has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Regional Management has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qiwi and Regional Management’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qiwi $363.00 million 2.41 $53.24 million $1.04 13.78 Regional Management $306.71 million 0.95 $35.35 million $3.17 7.77

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Regional Management. Regional Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qiwi, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Qiwi and Regional Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qiwi 1 1 1 0 2.00 Regional Management 0 3 2 0 2.40

Qiwi currently has a consensus price target of $18.33, indicating a potential upside of 27.94%. Regional Management has a consensus price target of $33.20, indicating a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Regional Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Regional Management is more favorable than Qiwi.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.9% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Regional Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Regional Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Regional Management beats Qiwi on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products. Its loan products are secured and structured on a fixed rate and fixed term basis with fully amortizing equal monthly installment payments repayable at any time without penalty. The company's loans are sourced through branches, direct mail campaigns, retailers, and digital partners, as well as its consumer Website. As of December 31, 2018, it operated through a network of 359 branches located in Alabama, Georgia, Missouri, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, South Carolina.

