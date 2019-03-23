Analyzing Labor Smart (LTNC) and Kforce (KFRC)

Labor Smart (OTCMKTS:LTNC) and Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.6% of Kforce shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Kforce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Labor Smart and Kforce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Labor Smart N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Kforce $1.42 billion 0.62 $57.98 million $2.30 14.87

Kforce has higher revenue and earnings than Labor Smart.

Dividends

Kforce pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Labor Smart does not pay a dividend. Kforce pays out 31.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Labor Smart and Kforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Labor Smart N/A N/A N/A Kforce 4.09% 37.58% 14.91%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Labor Smart and Kforce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Labor Smart 0 0 0 0 N/A Kforce 0 3 1 0 2.25

Kforce has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.96%. Given Kforce’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kforce is more favorable than Labor Smart.

Summary

Kforce beats Labor Smart on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Labor Smart Company Profile

Labor Smart, Inc. provides temporary blue-collar staffing services primarily in the United States. The company supplies general laborers on demand to the light industries, including manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing; and skilled trades' people and general laborers to commercial construction industries. It serves customers primarily engaged in construction, freight handling, landscaping, warehousing, janitorial, disaster response, light manufacturing, retail, or wholesale operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Powder Springs, Georgia.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc. provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security. This segment serves clients in various industries comprising financial services, communications, insurance services, and government sectors. The FA segment offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients in areas, such as general accounting, business analysis, accounts payable, accounts receivable, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budget preparation and analysis, mortgage and loan processing, cost analysis, professional administration, outsourced functional support, credit and collections, audit services, and systems and controls analysis and documentation. This segment serves clients in various industries, including financial services, healthcare, and government sectors. The GS segment provides staffing services and solutions to the Federal Government as a prime and a subcontractor. It offers integrated business solutions to its clients in areas, such as information technology infrastructure transformation, healthcare informatics, data and knowledge management and analytics, research and development, audit readiness, financial management, and accounting. Kforce Inc. was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

