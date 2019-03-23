Analyzing Aspen Group (ASPU) and LAIX (LAIX)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and LAIX (NASDAQ:LAIX) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Aspen Group and LAIX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $22.02 million 4.48 -$7.06 million ($0.39) -13.69 LAIX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

LAIX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Aspen Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Aspen Group and LAIX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 LAIX 0 1 1 0 2.50

LAIX has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 93.88%. Given LAIX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LAIX is more favorable than Aspen Group.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and LAIX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -36.52% -32.33% -25.18% LAIX N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of Aspen Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, education, business, technology, management, health sciences, and professional and extended studies. As of April 30, 2018, it had 7,057 degree-seeking students enrolled. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About LAIX

LAIX Inc., an artificial intelligence company, provides online English learning services through Liulishuo mobile app in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the artificial intelligence lab operation; technology development; and loan arrangement activities. The company was formerly known as LingoChamp Inc. LAIX Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

