Analysts Set Rathbone Brothers plc (RAT) Target Price at $2,769.25

Shares of Rathbone Brothers plc (LON:RAT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,769.25 ($36.19).

Several research firms have recently commented on RAT. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reduced their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 3,075 ($40.18) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,800 ($36.59) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.67) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, February 21st.

Shares of RAT traded down GBX 48 ($0.63) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,242 ($29.30). The company had a trading volume of 25,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. Rathbone Brothers has a one year low of GBX 2,158 ($28.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,708 ($35.38).

Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported GBX 142.50 ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 136.30 ($1.78) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share. This is a positive change from Rathbone Brothers’s previous dividend of $24.00. This represents a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Rathbone Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

About Rathbone Brothers

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, tax planning, trust and company management, pension advice, banking, loan, financial planning, unitized portfolio, and managed portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advice services.

