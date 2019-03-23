Analysts Set Masco Corp (MAS) Price Target at $43.33

Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eighteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

MAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura set a $37.00 price target on shares of Masco and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

In other Masco news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 165,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total transaction of $6,596,700.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 398,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,895,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 9,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $360,668.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its position in shares of Masco by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Masco by 2,789.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,017,377 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 982,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Masco by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Masco stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,302,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,795,307. Masco has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Masco will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.20%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

