Analysts Set Jabil Inc (JBL) Target Price at $28.20

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Jabil to $30.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jabil to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

JBL stock opened at $26.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Jabil has a 52 week low of $21.49 and a 52 week high of $30.21.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.75%.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 2,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.40, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 7,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,022 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,766. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jabil by 2,157.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC purchased a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jabil by 2,076.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,511,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,988 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

