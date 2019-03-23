Analysts Set Hugo Boss AG (BOSS) Target Price at $74.58

Hugo Boss AG (ETR:BOSS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €74.38 ($86.48).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BOSS shares. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($95.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €84.00 ($97.67) target price on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th.

ETR BOSS traded down €1.32 ($1.53) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €60.28 ($70.09). 258,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss has a 1-year low of €52.54 ($61.09) and a 1-year high of €81.40 ($94.65). The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.96. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a PE ratio of 17.62.

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers businesswear, casual outfits, athleisurewear, and eveningwear; and shoes and accessories, as well as licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

