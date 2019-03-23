Analysts Set Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT) PT at $31.00

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

HPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 13.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 197,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,693,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,610,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $565,576,000 after buying an additional 562,797 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 827.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,333,000 after buying an additional 474,360 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Hospitality Properties Trust by 25.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 60,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 12,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $550.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.02 million. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Hospitality Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.45%.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.