Analysts Set 3D Systems Co. (DDD) Target Price at $12.86

Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DDD. TheStreet raised shares of 3D Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of 3D Systems to $8.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th.

3D Systems stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 2,509,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,095. 3D Systems has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DDD. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,080,102 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $31,324,000 after acquiring an additional 964,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,096,578 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $323,125,000 after acquiring an additional 683,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,277 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 596,313 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 4th quarter worth $5,409,000. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $9,450,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

