Analysts Offer Predictions for CRH Medical Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (CRHM)

CRH Medical Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of CRH Medical in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. Cormark analyst T. Gonsalves anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM opened at $2.62 on Thursday. CRH Medical has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRHM. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $354,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 300,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 20,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CRH Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $1,413,000.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides various products and services to gastroenterologists for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology for treating various grades of hemorrhoid.

