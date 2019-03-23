Analysts Expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) to post $144.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $165.00 million and the lowest is $123.60 million. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives reported sales of $50.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NYSE:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $275.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.14 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

IEA stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.60. 56,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,189. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $11.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 2nd quarter worth $1,376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 135,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 133,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 875,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after buying an additional 120,100 shares during the last quarter.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, construction, and maintenance services. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind, solar, thermal, and biomass/alternative fuel power plants; and highways, bridges, and railroads, as well as provides other industrial services.

