Analysts Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $30.06 Million

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) will report sales of $30.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.71 million and the highest is $30.40 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $95.20 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $133.40 million, with estimates ranging from $129.50 million to $137.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Essential Properties Realty Trust.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 114.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $19.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

