Analysts Expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) Will Post Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $0.38 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the lowest is $0.33. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $583.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.32 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Echo Global Logistics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of ECHO traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 164,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,246. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.75. The company has a market capitalization of $655.40 million, a PE ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 148.4% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 4,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 388.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Echo Global Logistics

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

