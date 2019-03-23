Analysts Expect Daseke Inc (DSKE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Daseke Inc (NASDAQ:DSKE) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Daseke’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.02). Daseke posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.11). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.38. Daseke had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $447.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSKE. ValuEngine raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 347,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 185,282 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of Daseke during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Daseke by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $4.69 on Friday. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24. The company has a market cap of $317.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

