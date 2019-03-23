Analysts Expect Ciena Co. (CIEN) to Post $0.40 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ciena’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Ciena posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Ciena had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $778.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Argus reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ciena to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ciena from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Ciena stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. Ciena has a 52-week low of $22.99 and a 52-week high of $45.70. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $39,970.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $91,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,650,478 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ciena by 187.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 830,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,162,000 after buying an additional 541,711 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,599,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 786,600 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 52,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,102 shares in the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 143,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 30.5% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Converged Packet Optical; Packet Networking; Optical Transport; and Software and Services. The Converged Packet Optical segment develops and sells optical processors, switching systems, and operating system software.

