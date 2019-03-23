Analysts Anticipate Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (IBA) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $50.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Industrias Bachoco an industry rank of 99 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Industrias Bachoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Industrias Bachoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $662,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBA stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,620. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Industrias Bachoco has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $64.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, and marketing poultry such as chicken, eggs, pork, balanced feed and other meat products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment involves in chicken and egg operations. The Other segment includes operations of pigs and balanced feed for animal consumption.

