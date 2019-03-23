Analysts Anticipate Aircastle Limited (AYR) Will Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Analysts expect Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) to report $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aircastle’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Aircastle posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Aircastle will report full-year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aircastle.

Get Aircastle alerts:

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $292.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.86 million. Aircastle had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

AYR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Aircastle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Aircastle and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Aircastle from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of AYR stock opened at $19.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.73. Aircastle has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. Aircastle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

In related news, insider Michael Kriedberg sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $715,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aircastle by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Aircastle during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 100,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aircastle by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,857,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after buying an additional 376,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC grew its holdings in Aircastle by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 72,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Aircastle Company Profile

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aircastle (AYR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.