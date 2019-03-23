Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $536.08 Million Position in Adobe Inc (ADBE)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,369,516 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 839,989 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 0.5% of Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Adobe worth $536,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Adobe by 24,198.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,660,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,501,463 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,059,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP boosted its position in Adobe by 23,384.5% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 15th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.56.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $520,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,190,441.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $781,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,073,138.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,607 shares of company stock valued at $71,220,683. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE opened at $259.69 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a fifty-two week low of $204.95 and a fifty-two week high of $277.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $127.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.79, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.08% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

