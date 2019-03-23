Amerisafe, Inc. (AMSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Amerisafe, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

AMSF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amerisafe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th.

In other Amerisafe news, CFO Neal Andrew Fuller sold 578 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total transaction of $35,697.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,260.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO G. Janelle Frost sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $103,996.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,588. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,553 shares of company stock worth $218,698 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Amerisafe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Amerisafe by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 63,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amerisafe by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Amerisafe by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Amerisafe by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $58.27 on Friday. Amerisafe has a 52-week low of $50.46 and a 52-week high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.53.

Amerisafe (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Amerisafe had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 18.96%. On average, analysts expect that Amerisafe will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Amerisafe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Amerisafe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.91%.

About Amerisafe

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company serves small to mid-sized employers involved in construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, oil and gas, and other industries through agencies.

