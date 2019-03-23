American Water Works Company Inc (AWK) Stake Lifted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,056,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,205 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $186,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 19,220,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,841,000 after purchasing an additional 436,131 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 143,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AWK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy awk” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, December 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on American Water Works from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.35.

Shares of AWK opened at $106.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $77.73 and a 1 year high of $107.71.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.93 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 16.48%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states. The company operates approximately 72 surface water treatment plants; 527 groundwater treatment plants; 8 combined treatment plants; 127 wastewater treatment plants; 50,382 miles of transmission, distribution, and collection mains and pipes; 1,103 groundwater wells; 1,428 water and wastewater pumping stations; 1,313 treated water storage facilities; and 80 dams.

