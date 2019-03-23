American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) have received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned American Software an industry rank of 21 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get American Software alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. BidaskClub raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley set a $12.00 price objective on American Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 28th.

In related news, insider James C. Edenfield sold 15,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total transaction of $184,386.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider James C. Edenfield sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $92,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,896.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 68,472 shares of company stock worth $799,850. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMSWA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in American Software by 413.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,474 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in American Software during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in American Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMSWA stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,621. The company has a market cap of $354.50 million, a PE ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 0.64. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.91 million. American Software had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 5.54%. Analysts expect that American Software will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.22%.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Software (AMSWA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.