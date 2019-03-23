American Public Education, Inc. to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share, First Analysis Forecasts (APEI)

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Research analysts at First Analysis issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of American Public Education in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 20th. First Analysis analyst expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. First Analysis also issued estimates for American Public Education’s FY2019 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Public Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

American Public Education stock opened at $30.10 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $26.37 and a 12-month high of $46.15. The stock has a market cap of $518.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Public Education by 388.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Public Education by 459.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in American Public Education by 374.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $178,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

