American Public Education (APEI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “American Public Education’s fourth-quarter 2018 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.8%, while revenues lagged the same by 0.7%. Earnings grew 7.8% year over year. Its earnings performance has been robust over the past few months, courtesy of affordable tuitions, online programs and strategic initiatives aimed at improving student success. However, total revenues declined 1% in the quarter due to lower contribution from both the segments. New course registration and student enrollment also declined in both the segments. Also, for first-quarter 2019, the company expects revenues and earnings to decline year over year, owing to above-mentioned headwinds. Meanwhile, American Public Education’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past three months. Earnings estimates for 2019 have declined over the past seven days, reflecting analysts’ concern over the company's bottom-line growth potential.”

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

NASDAQ APEI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.10. 60,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,775. The stock has a market cap of $516.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.72. American Public Education has a one year low of $26.37 and a one year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.43 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,763,000 after buying an additional 54,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,379,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,598,000 after buying an additional 49,582 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,290,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,664,000 after buying an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 642,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 253,121 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

