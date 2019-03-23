American Public Education (APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised shares of American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of American Public Education to $33.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.75.

APEI opened at $30.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $26.37 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $76.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.43 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 8.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APEI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 58,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 13,369 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,792,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 40,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 23,088 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

