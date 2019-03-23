American International Group Inc. Sells 802 Shares of L3 Technologies Inc (LLL)

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3 Technologies Inc (NYSE:LLL) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in L3 Technologies were worth $4,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3 Technologies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3 Technologies in the third quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 7,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.69, for a total transaction of $1,529,922.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLL. Zacks Investment Research cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of L3 Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on L3 Technologies from $224.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut L3 Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.90.

Shares of LLL stock opened at $205.30 on Friday. L3 Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $158.76 and a fifty-two week high of $223.73. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

L3 Technologies (NYSE:LLL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.44. L3 Technologies had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3 Technologies Inc will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from L3 Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. L3 Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.63%.

About L3 Technologies

L3 Technologies, Inc provides aerospace systems, communication, electronic, and sensor systems used on military, homeland security, and commercial platforms in the United States and internationally. It offers simulation and training, night vision and image intensification equipment, and security and detection systems; and components, products, subsystems, and systems, as well as related services to military and commercial customers in various business areas, such as total training solutions, power and propulsion systems, aviation products, precision engagement systems, and security and detection systems.

