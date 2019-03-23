American International Group Inc. Has $4.65 Million Position in J M Smucker Co (SJM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $4,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in J M Smucker by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,679,000 after buying an additional 171,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J M Smucker during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1,691.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 10,391.3% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SJM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.73.

NYSE:SJM opened at $114.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.44. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $91.32 and a 52-week high of $126.86.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.71%.

In other news, SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,932 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $198,725.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,675.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David J. Lemmon sold 1,017 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $94,570.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,966 shares of company stock valued at $387,867 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/23/american-international-group-inc-has-4-65-million-position-in-j-m-smucker-co-sjm.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food and pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.