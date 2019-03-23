American International Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Westrock Co (WRK)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Westrock Co (NYSE:WRK) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Westrock worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westrock by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 245.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Westrock by 87.9% in the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Westrock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Westrock by 4,262.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,767,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Westrock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Westrock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

NYSE WRK opened at $36.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.61. Westrock Co has a 12 month low of $35.20 and a 12 month high of $67.01.

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Westrock had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Westrock Co will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. Westrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

In related news, CFO Ward H. Dickson bought 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.94 per share, with a total value of $100,351.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Currey M. Russell bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

