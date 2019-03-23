America First Multifamily Investors LP (ATAX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

America First Multifamily Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 161.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATAX opened at $6.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $410.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. America First Multifamily Investors has a twelve month low of $5.17 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.16. America First Multifamily Investors had a net margin of 49.69% and a return on equity of 13.85%.

Several analysts recently commented on ATAX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of America First Multifamily Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. America First Multifamily Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in America First Multifamily Investors stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in America First Multifamily Investors LP (NASDAQ:ATAX) by 77.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of America First Multifamily Investors worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About America First Multifamily Investors

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public housing Capital Fund Trust, and Other Investments.

