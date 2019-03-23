Amazon.com (AMZN) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1,965.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Citigroup restated an in-line rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,114.88.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,764.77 on Wednesday. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $866.86 billion, a PE ratio of 87.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 26.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,593,322. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,645 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,614.65, for a total transaction of $2,656,099.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,146,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $8,180,428. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 55.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

