Amarin (AMRN) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 54.20% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “We believe Vascepa’s REDUCE-IT study results are impressive and based on our physician survey, will most certainly lead to robust growth, likely above management’s 2019 guidance. With that said, our call here does run counter to the prevailing sentiment that AMRN will be acquired in the near term and believe the outcome of an advisory committee discussing the REDUCE-IT results and controversies around them will be needed before a takeout can occur. Our diligence with regulatory experts get us comfortable with an FDA approval for a Vascepa label expansion to include reduction in CV risk based on the REDUCE-IT results in early 2020, which should effectively increase its addressable market size by a factor of 20. From a valuation perspective, we use a blended methodology given the takeout premium in the stock and arrive at a $27 target price.””

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amarin to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Monday, January 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $30.00 price target on Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.17.

AMRN stock opened at $17.51 on Thursday. Amarin has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.29.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $77.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amarin will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael Wayne Kalb sold 100,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $2,209,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Thero sold 250,000 shares of Amarin stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $5,327,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,841,072 shares of company stock worth $49,748,088 over the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Amarin by 266.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amarin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Amarin by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 48.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amarin Company Profile

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

