Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) PT Set at $13.00 by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.35) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.28) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ ALPN opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 9.20. The company has a market cap of $94.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $10.57.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 60.81%. Research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mitchell Gold purchased 190,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,024,998.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALPN. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 70,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

