Allot Communications (ALLT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Allot Communications Ltd. is a leading provider of intelligent IP service optimization solutions. Designed for carriers, service providers and enterprises, Allot solutions apply deep packet inspection technology to transform broadband pipes into smart networks. This creates the visibility and control vital to manage applications, services and subscribers, guarantee quality of service, contain operating costs and maximize revenue. Allot believes in listening to customers and provides them access to its global network of visionaries, innovators and support engineers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Allot Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Allot Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.87.

Shares of ALLT stock opened at $7.69 on Thursday. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $265.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.04 and a beta of 0.68.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $26.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,346,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after acquiring an additional 341,632 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Caption Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 650,654 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Allot Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 680,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northpointe Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allot Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

