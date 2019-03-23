Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc (AKP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $14.65

Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc (NYSE:AKP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.65, with a volume of 3232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.0421 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 84,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLC lifted its position in Alliance California Municipal IncmFndInc by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 1,007,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,686,000 after acquiring an additional 246,141 shares in the last quarter.

Alliance California Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States with a focus on California. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities paying interest that is exempt from regular federal and California state income taxes.

