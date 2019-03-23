Allergan plc (AGN) Position Increased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 343,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Allergan worth $45,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Allergan by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Allergan by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allergan by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,637,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,939,000 after purchasing an additional 92,297 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allergan by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 109,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AGN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Bank of America set a $197.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $217.00 price target on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.21.

NYSE:AGN opened at $149.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.33. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $125.84 and a 52 week high of $197.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.28% and a positive return on equity of 8.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allergan plc will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Allergan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.74%.

Allergan announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Allergan news, Chairman Brent L. Saunders acquired 1,760 shares of Allergan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.67 per share, with a total value of $252,859.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Allergan Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

