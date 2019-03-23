Alleghany Co. (Y) Shares Bought by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 121.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Alleghany by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Alleghany by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Alleghany by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,107,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Alleghany by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 147,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,846,000 after buying an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $613.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 0.76. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $558.50 and a one year high of $666.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($4.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.31) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Alleghany from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alleghany to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

